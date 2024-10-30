Suzuki To Supply EVs To Toyota, To Be Manufactured In Gujarat Plant

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) on Wednesday announced strengthening of collaboration. Suzuki will supply its upcoming battery EV (BEV) SUV model Toyota. Expected to debut at the upcoming Auto Expo, this new model will be manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat from the spring of 2025.

The BEV unit and platform adopted for this model were jointly developed by Suzuki, Toyota, and Daihatsu Motor Corporation. The new model was designed exclusively as a BEV. It will be introduced with a 4WD system. A nimble SUV with the sharp driving characteristics of a BEV, it features ample cruising range and a comfortable cabin, the companies said in a statement.

This new development marks the first BEV in the OEM relationship between the two companies. It will be launched worldwide, providing a BEV choice even in the SUV market. Both Suzuki and Toyota's businesses have their roots in Enshu - the western part of Shizuoka Prefecture.

"Suzuki will supply our first BEV to Toyota globally. I am grateful that the collaboration between the two companies has further deepened in this way. While continuing to be competitors, we will deepen our collaborations toward solving social issues, including the realization of a carbon-neutral society through a multi-pathway approach,” said Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki in a statement.

"By leveraging the BEV unit and platform that we jointly developed, we will take a new step in our collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles. This will allow us to deliver various choices that contribute to a carbon-neutral society to customers worldwide. We would like to learn from each other's strengths, compete, and further joint efforts based on a multi-pathway approach," said Toyota President Koji Sato in a statement.