Hyundai Creta EV And Kia Carens EV Spied

The electric car market is heating up as the Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia have been spotted testing their upcoming EVs together. The sighting included the Kia Carens EV and the Creta EV, which is confirmed for a January 2025 launch. These two models will boost the brands, as they currently lack any mainstream electric cars in their portfolios.

First up, the Hyundai Creta EV will look quite similar to the facelifted version launched earlier this year. However, it will feature EV-specific elements such as a closed-off front grille, updated illumination units, and newly designed alloy wheels with arrow inserts. Inside, expect a new gear lever (spied earlier), an updated central console, and a three-spoke steering wheel, along with Creta EV insignia on the seats.

While more is known about the Creta EV, details on the Kia Carens EV remain scarce at the moment. It is expected to have an updated front grille, new aerodynamically efficient alloy wheels, and updated illumination units. The interior is likely to be similar to the ICE version of the MPV.

Powertrain details are unclear, but the Creta EV is expected to be powered by a 45-50 kWh battery pack. The claimed range is likely to be around 450 km to 500 km, with the electric motor's output expected to be close to that of the Creta turbo petrol. However, with the electric powertrain, the Creta EV will offer better off-the-line performance. The same powertrain is expected to be used in the Kia Carens EV.

The Kia Carens EV will compete with the BYD eMax 7, while the Hyundai Creta EV will face competition from the Honda Elevate EV, Curvv EV, and BYD Atto 3.

