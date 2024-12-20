Suzuki Swift Sport Sees End Of Road With ZC33S Final Edition

Suzuki Swift is ending the production of one of the most popular hot hatchbacks by unveiling the Swift Sport (ZC33S generation) Final Edition. To be limited in numbers, the car has been designed exclusively for the Japanese market. The brand has added a few unique touches to the vehicle to affirm its uniqueness further. It is to be noted that this seems to be the end of the road for the car in its home country because there has been no news on a special version of the new-generation Swift.

Suzuki has added multiple unique elements to the hatchback to differentiate it from the standard version of the car. For instance, the Swift Sport ZC33S Final Edition gets a different appeal with a gloss black grille and ZC33S graphics on the C-pillar. To further intensify the sporty appeal, the brand has added 17-inch alloy wheels finished in black. These are complemented by red brake calipers. There is a red and black "Sport" badge on the tailgate.



On the inside, the car gets aluminum inserts on various parts including the dashboard, door cards, and center tunnel feature a "heat gradation" effect. The brand has also added "Sport" badges on the passenger side and "ZC33S powered by Suzuki" near the gearbox. To show its sporty nature, the brand has added Swift Sport's bucket seats, red stitching for a sportier flair, and aluminum pedals.

Mechanically, the Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition remains the same as the standard version of the car. It seeks power from a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine tuned to produce 138 bhp of power and 230 Nm of peak torque. This is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Swift Sport Final Edition has a price tag of 2,329,800 Japanese Yen (around Rs 12.88 lakh) for the version with a manual transmission and 2,401,300 Japanese Yen (around Rs 13.27 lakh) for the automatic transmission version.