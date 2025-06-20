Maruti Suzuki Swift Turns 20 In India, Surpasses 30 Lakh Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is celebrating 20 years of its beloved hatchback, the Swift, in the Indian market. The car was first launched in the country in May 2005 and has now become one of the brand's long-standing models. Along with this, the car has evolved through four generations to get multiple updates to fit consumer preferences. This helped the car to become a favourite among buyers.

Since its introduction, the Swift has attracted over 30 lakh customers in India, establishing itself as one of the country's most favored and lasting nameplates. At present, it holds a remarkable 31 per cent market share in its category and accounts for more than 10 per cent of MSIL's total sales. The company claims that nearly 25 per cent of Swift purchasers have returned to buy another Swift.

Over the past two decades, the Swift has experienced four significant generational updates, each reinforcing its fundamental characteristics of being a fun, stylish hatchback. The first-generation Swift (2005) brought a fresh design language to the Indian market. The second generation debuted in 2011, offering enhancements in weight and maneuverability. The third generation, which launched in 2018, introduced advanced features and technology to meet changing consumer preferences.

Presently, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is in its fourth generation and comes at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In this avatar, it is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine, which produces 80 hp of power and 117 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include automatic and manual. The consumers also get a CNG version of the hatchback.

Commenting on the occasion, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift is an icon in its own right. Celebrated by over 3 million customers in India alone, the Swift is an expression of fun and freedom. The Swift has set new benchmarks over the years with every new model, improving on the inherent ‘fun-to-drive' DNA. This ever so special nature of the Swift has ensured that nearly one out of every four Swift owners come back to buy another Swift. Today, it enjoys an admirable 31% market share in its segment, contributing to over 10% of MSIL sales. On this special 20-year anniversary, we would like to thank all our customers for their unwavering love for brand Swift.”