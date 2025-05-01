Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 14 Percent Sales Growth In April 2025

Image for representation
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the Indian two-wheeler manufacturing arm of the Suzuki Motor Corporation, has announced its sales numbers for April 2025. Based on the recently released data, the manufacturer has registered a growth of 14 per cent year-on-year sales growth with a total sales of 1,12,948 units, which is a significant increase compared to 99,377 units sold in April 2024.
Domestic sales totaled 95,214 units, showing an 8 percent increase from the 88,067 units sold in the same month last year. At the same time, exports experienced a 57 percent rise, hitting 17,734 units compared to 11,310 units in April 2024.
Commenting on the monthly performance, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “This positive start to the year fills us with gratitude. Each unit sold represents the beginning of a new journey with our customers and we are thankful to be a part of it. We will continue to work sincerely to meet the evolving expectations of our customers and contribute positively to their journey with us.”
April witnessed several key developments for the company. SMIPL introduced the 2025 version of the OBD-2B compliant Suzuki Hayabusa in three new dual-tone color variants. To improve digital accessibility, Suzuki products became available for online reservations through Flipkart in eight states across India.
Further enhancing the brand's visibility, the Suzuki Access scooter was recognized in the India Book of Records for completing the fastest journey from Kuttanad, the lowest point in India, to Komic, the country's highest village.
