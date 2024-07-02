Suzuki Motorcycle India Posts 13% Growth In Sales For June 2024: Details

Suzuki Gixxer SF

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has announced its sales numbers for the month of June'24. The company closed June'24 with total sales of 88,287 units as compared to 80,737 units sold in June'23, registering a growth of 9%. Its domestic sales for the month stood at 71,086 units. A growth of 13% against 63,059 units sold during the same period last year. However, its exports slightly went down from 17,678 units in June'23 to 17,201 units shipped in June'24.

Commenting on the company's sales performance, Mr. Devashish Handa - Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are pleased with our sales growth in June 2024 driven by strong demand especially in the Indian market. We have got off to a good start in this financial year, with a healthy 15% year-on-year growth in our sales in the first quarter. We are optimistic about maintaining this growth momentum in the months ahead. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued customers and dedicated dealer network for their continued trust and unwavering support which has played a pivotal role in achieving this result."

The Japanese brand has recently achieved a production milestone of 80 lakh units in India in April this year. In the last one year, it managed to add a million to its production figures, while it achieved the feat after 19 years of operation in India. It started its operations in the country in February 2006.

The company offers scooters ranging from 125cc (Access 125, Avenis, Burgman, and Burgman Street SX) to motorcycles ranging from 150cc and 250cc (Gixxer & Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 & Gixxer 250 SF, and V-Strom SX) as well as big bikes such as recently launched V-Strom 800 DE, Katana, and Hayabusa.