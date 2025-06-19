Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition Unveiled; Here's What's Special

The Suzuki Jimny is slowly moving towards the end of its production in Europe. This is because of the strict emission standards, because of which the lifestyle SUV has already been discontinued in Germany and the EU in mid-2024. With this latest version, the SUV is returning for a short while, but only in France. This is in the form of a limited production unit called the Jimny 55th Anniversary. The production of this version will be limited to 55 units in France.

The special edition celebrates 55 years of Jimny with aesthetic upgrades. Additionally, it gets multiple exclusive feature upgrades over the standard version. It is to be noted that the model is based on the iteration of the vehicle sold in the French market. To top it off, the consumers in France will also get 4x4 training to improve their off-road skills and fully utilise the Jimny.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Facelift Interiors Spied- Check Similarities With Thar Roxx

Appearance-wise, the Suzuki Jimny gets a retro design grille along with a similar pattern on the side decals. To signify its unique nature, the brand has added a commemorative plaque at the base of the centre console. All of the design elements are complemented by four body colours: White, Jungle Green, Bluish Black, and Medium Gray.

The brand has also added a soft Rhino spare tire cover with the stylised rhinoceros associated with the SUV since the 1980s. There are also mud flaps with the Jimny logo in red behind the wheels. Other additions include rubber floor mats in the passenger compartment and trunk, a logbook with embossed leather cover, and a matching key chain.

The list of special features for the 55th Anniversary edition includes air conditioning, heated seats, Bluetooth audio system, lane departure warning, lane change warning, automatic high beam control, traffic sign recognition, and more.

Powering the Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition is the sale 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 102 hp of power. It comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. To help its off-road capabilities, it gets AllGrip Pro all-wheel drive with a transfer case and short shift throws. With all of it, the SUV will be available at €28,955 (around Rs 28.73 lakh).