Sudarshan Venu To Take Over As Chairman And Managing Director Of TVS Motor Company

In a significant leadership transition, TVS Motor Company has announced that Sudarshan Venu will be appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company, effective August 25, 2025. The decision was made unanimously by the company's Board of Directors, recognising Venu's pivotal role in steering TVS Motor through a phase of consistent growth and strategic evolution during his tenure on the Board. Venu, who currently serves as the Managing Director, will succeed Sir Ralf Speth, the current Chairman of the Board. Sir Ralf has informed the Board that he will not seek reappointment as Director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 22, 2025. He will formally step down from the Chairmanship at the conclusion of the AGM.

Sudarshan Venu said, "I am very thankful to the Board for giving me this singular opportunity. I am really honoured and excited for the future and look forward to their continued support. TVS has been built on our Chairman Emeritus's commitment to customer centricity, quality and technology. As we look to the future we have to build on these values while capitalising on new opportunities and reimagining for the future. I am most grateful to him for his continued guidance. Sir Ralf has been instrumental in challenging and mentoring us to expand more globally, onboard international talent, embrace newer processes, and invest in future products and technology. I look forward to his continued mentorship as our chief mentor. Importantly, TVS has grown due to the passion and energy of the entire team. I look forward to the continued partnership in our shared future."

However, Sir Ralf's association with TVS Motor will continue in a new capacity. The board has approved his appointment as chief mentor of the company for a three-year term starting August 23, 2025. In this role, he is expected to provide strategic counsel, drawing on his extensive global experience in the automotive industry.