Skoda Transforms Superb Combi Wagon Into Race-Ready Pickup Truck

Skoda, the Czech automaker, has a tradition where the creation of a student car traditionally marks the end of the school year at the Skoda Vocational School. This year, 28 students transformed a Skoda Superb Combi into a support vehicle for cycling races, continuing a long-standing tradition. The concept showcases Skoda's 130-year-old tradition when it all started with bicycles.

Interestingly, this is the first student car to be based on the Skoda Super Combi. The students have transformed the Super Combi into a pickup truck for bicycle races. It features a cargo bed at the rear end, roof-mounted racks, extended tail section that allows more space for the loading and unloading of the bicycles. To incorporate these changes, the Skoda Super Combi had to go through a bunch of overhauls like redesigning the rear door that slides backward, removing the rear upper section, and more.

The exterior of the student-made Skoda Superb Combi has the classic gold, red, and black Laurin & Klement logo, which can be found on the bonnet, hubcaps, and steering wheel of the Skoda L&K 130, pays homage to the first cars made in Mlada Boleslav in 1905. The exterior and interior designs also feature large areas colored gold, red, and black. In addition to the paintwork, there is also a backlit grille mask with LEDs that can assume any color within the RGB spectrum.

On the inside, it gets the "130 years" logo embroidered into the covers of the front sports seats. The students have integrated numerous other features into the vehicle, like an additional display on the passenger side of the dashboard that shows data required to support the riders, a large cool box holding water bottles, A large storage net under the cabin's roof, and more.

Also, it is the first Student Car to be based on the Superb Combi and the first to feature a plug-in hybrid drive. It has a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and is powered by a 25.7 kWh battery pack.