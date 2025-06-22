Skoda Kylaq Rival, Volkswagen Tera Bags 5-Star Latin NCAP Crash Test Rating

The Volkswagen Tera recently went up for the Latin NCAP crash test and scored a 5-star rating on the test bed. The Tera SUV rivals the Skoda Kylaq available in the Indian market. The Volkswagen Tera scored 89.88 percent in the Adult Occupant Protection, 87.25 percent in the Child Occupant Protection, and it also scored 75.77 percent in the pedestrian protection assessment.

The test concluded that the Volkswagen Tera SUV provides considerable protection to the knee, neck, and head in the frontal offset barrier test. It provides good protection to the passenger's chest, while the driver's chest protection is rated marginal.

VW Tera SUV

The Volkswagen Tera bagged 21.75 points out of 24 in dynamic assessment, 12 out of 12 for installation, and 9 out of 13 for vehicle assessment with regard to Child Occupant Protection.

The Volkswagen Tera SUV seeks design inspiration from the next-gen Tiguan and the Taos facelift. It is the smallest SUV offered by the brand and has exterior elements like a thin honeycomb grille with a large Volkswagen label, sleek LED, and broken-off LED DRLs. The front bumper also houses two air dams. The Volkswagen also gets 10-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The engine and powertrain specifications of the Volkswagen Tera have not been revealed by the company. However, as per reports, it houses a 1.0-liter TSi three-cylinder, petrol engine, capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 116.38 HP and 178 Nm, respectively.

The Volkswagen Tera has not announced its India launch. However, as of now, the German automaker is set to launch the Tera in Brazil by May 2025. As per estimates, the Tera SUV will make its way to India by the beginning of 2026. Upon arrival, it will knock against cars like the Skoda Kushaq, Tata Nexon, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the Hyundai Venue, the Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Kia Sonet.