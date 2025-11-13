Skoda Slavia Facelift Leaked? Here's What Actually Happened

Skoda has been working on the development of the Slavia facelift, and the test mule of the upcoming sedan has been spotted on multiple occasions. However, the details of the new model remain a secret, building up anticipation among the consumers waiting for the car. While everyone awaits the launch of the model, a picture has been circulating on the internet, which is claimed to be the Slavia facelift. But is it?

The picture has been shared by Skoda Nepal on social media platforms. Upon first glance, it seems to be an updated version of Slavia. However, a closer look reveals that this is not a facelift. Furthermore, the Czech brand has confirmed that the information is "incorrect" and it's not the facelift version of the sedan on sale in the country. Instead, it is likely to be an AI-generated image.

Upon closer inspection of the shared image, the body lines on the side profile appear to be entirely different from the current Slavia. It is to be noted that most mid-cycle facelifts usually keep the same body panels, which indicates that this image is likely generated by AI. Moreover, the Skoda emblem on the bootlid, the logo on the rear wheel, and the overall badging look quite distorted.

Based on spy shots, the updated version of the sedan is expected to come with design changes. It is likely to get updated headlamps and taillights. There might also be a few changes in the cabin of the car. It is also expected to get changes in the feature list with additions like panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and more.

Mechanically, the Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to be the same as the current version. It will likely carry forward the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, along with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine, which makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter, and a seven-speed DSG.