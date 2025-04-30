Skoda Slavia B Concept Electric Bike Revealed; Inspired by 1899 Laurin & Klement Model

Skoda Auto, the car manufacturing brand that we know now started with making motorbikes. Now, the brand has touched its roots and unveiled the Skoda Slavia B concept recently. The concept bike resembles the Skoda B, the very first motorcycle produced by Laurin & Klement. Here is a closer look to the Skoda B concept that you must check out.
Skoda B was launched around 1899 and it had a 240cc engine that was capable of pushing a peak power output of 1.75 hp. Also, the bike had a top speed of 40 kmph. The Skoda B had no gearbox and had a flat belt attached to power the rear wheels. L&K produced only 540 units of the motorcycles between 1899-1904. Now, the Skoda Slavia B has got an electric avatar, designed by Romain Bucaille.
The Skoda Slavia B concept may get a fresh start however it seeks its design inspiration from its parent iteration. The Skoda B had an engine placed in the frame and Bucaille has designed the concept B leaving that particular space empty and adding a floating L&K logo.
Apart from these design details, the Skoda Slavia B concept has elements like USD front forks, larger alloy wheels with rectangular shaped spokes, and a low set handle bar complements its cafe-racer design. The Slavia B also consists of a leather seat and tool bag fitted just behind the empty frame.
The Skoda B concept showcases the brand's creativity in devising new concepts and futuristic approaches. However, there has been no details about the launch of the B concept yet. The brand has also been tightlipped about the specs of the electric bike.
