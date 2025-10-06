Skoda Octavia RS Bookings Commence In India, Check Details

Skoda Auto has officially begun accepting bookings for the Octavia RS in India. Interested buyers can reserve the performance-oriented sedan by paying a token amount of Rs 2.5 lakh. Limited to just 100 units, the Octavia RS will be offered as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The launch is scheduled for October 17, with customer deliveries commencing from November 6.

Talking about the details, the Skoda Octavia RS will feature distinct, sportier highlights on the outside and inside. The previously spotted test mules and the teaser suggest that the car's sporty appearance is highlighted by LED Matrix headlights and DRLs showcased in the teaser. It also gets 18-inch alloy wheels and more aggressive lines. Inside, it features sports seats, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and additional enhancements.

Skoda Octavia RS

On the inside, the Skoda Octavia RS gets a sporty cabin with sport-styled seats, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. More details about the interiors of the Octavia RS will be confirmed upon the car's launch.

Under the hood, the Skoda Octavia RS will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This power mill is tuned to deliver 216 hp and 370 Nm of maximum torque. The power is transmitted to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission. Also, the Skoda Octavia RS can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.4 seconds and boasts a top speed limited to 250 kmph.