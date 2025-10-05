Tata Sierra ICE Spotted Testing Yet Again, Here's What We Know So Far

Tata Motors showcased the updated version of the Tata Sierra SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Meanwhile, the SUV has already been spotted testing in the country on several occasions. The recent images of the Tata Sierra ICE have surfaced, hinting that the SUV is inching closer to the launch date.

The recently spied test mule of the Tata Sierra was seen wrapped with a camouflage sheet all around. However, we have already seen the Sierra at the Expo, and it is expected to carry the same design. These particular spy shots were taken while the test mule was fueling up at a petrol station. Based on the spy images and the model showcased at the expo, the Tata Sierra ICE is expected to get exterior elements like an all-LED light setup, including headlights, full-width lightbars at the front and rear, blacked-out ORVMs, C-Pillars, flush-fitting door handles, a shark fin antenna, and more.

Tata Sierra spied

Photo Credit: rushlane

As suggested by the previous spy shots, the Tata Sierra ICE will get a three-screen arrangement that includes a digital driver display, a large center touchscreen for infotainment, and an additional screen for the front passenger. All three screens appear to be around 12.3 inches and have a floating design. The overall cabin ambience is expected to get a major upgrade with a dual-tone finish, soft-touch materials, and ambient lighting that is spread across the front.

Tata Sierra

Photo Credit: rushlane

Under the hood, the Tata Sierra is likely to get a 2.0-litre diesel engine, sourced from the Tata Harrier, a 1.5-liter NA petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, available as options. Meanwhile, the brand has also revealed its plan to introduce the electric version of the Sierra.