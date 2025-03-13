Simple OneS Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.40 Lakh, Gets 181 Km Range

Simple Energy has launched the new electric scooter Simple OneS at a price tag of Rs 1,39,999 (ex-showroom). Simple Energy claims that it has the highest range in this price segment, delivering an IDC range of 181 km. Currently the Simple OneS will be available across all 15 Simple Energy showrooms in Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, Kochi, and Mangalore.

At the launch, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said- "At Simple Energy, we believe that innovation is a journey, not a destination. And hence, we are absolutely elated to launch Simple OneS that gives you the best possible range under this price segment. Our focus has always been on pushing the boundaries of technology to create smarter solutions, and the scooter is a testament to that. With enhanced features and improved affordability, we are making premium EV technology within reach for more riders, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience. As we move forward, our commitment remains the same- to drive the future of electric mobility and redefine the way India rides."



Also Read: Hero Xpulse 421 Likely To Launch In Early 2026: Report

The Simple OneS derives the power from the 8.5 kW PMSM motor and a 3.7 kWh fixed battery. It has an IDC range of 181 km and a top speed of 105 km/h. The scooter comes with 4 riding modes: Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic. It can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.55 sec in Sonic mode.

Talking about features and tech, it boasts a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard that allows the rider to take incoming calls, access wifi and bluetooth connectivity. The dashboard is also enabled with customizable themes, app integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and over-the-air updates, enhancing rider convenience and connectivity.

Simple Energy launched the Gen 1.5 version of Simple One in February, this year with an extended IDC range of 248 km, up from the 212 km range in Gen 1. Also, it is focusing on nationwide expansion across 23 states with 150 new stores and 200 service centers.