SAVWIPL Appoints Ashish Gupta As Brand Director, Skoda India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) today announced a key leadership transition with the appointment of Mr. Ashish Gupta as Brand Director of Skoda India, effective 1st May 2025. Mr. Ashish Gupta, currently Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, takes over from Mr. Petr Janeba, who concludes his successful tenure in India and returns to Skoda Auto, Czech Republic. Mr. Janeba, who has been a part of the Skoda family since 2004, played a crucial role in strengthening the brand's positioning and driving customer-focused growth strategies during his time in India.

Mr. Ashish Gupta brings with him over two decades of automotive industry experience, including more than 12 years with the Volkswagen Group in various roles across functions, including 5 years at the helm of the Volkswagen brand in India. In his new capacity, Ashish will focus on accelerating Skoda's growth strategy, deepening customer trust, expanding network strength, and building a sharper, more resonant brand presence in India.



Mr. Nitin Kohli, currently responsible for Sales and Operations at Audi India, will assume the role of Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars as of 1st May 2025. He has over 25 years of experience in automotive sales, including over 12 years with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. With expertise in business development, strategic planning, and cross-functional collaborations, Nitin is poised to take the Volkswagen brand to new heights in India.

The above changes are a strong testament to the company's commitment to recognising and nurturing homegrown talent while empowering leaders who understand the evolving dynamics of the Indian market.

Mr. Piyush Arora, CEO & Managing Director, SAVWIPL, said- "The changes in leadership reflect our continued commitment to localisation and development of capabilities within our Indian organisation. Empowering strong Indian leaders remains a core element of our growth strategy, ensuring we stay agile, relevant, and better aligned with the evolving needs of our customers and the business environment. With their deep market insight and strategic acumen, Ashish and Nitin are ideally positioned to lead brands Skoda and Volkswagen into the next phase of growth in India. At the same time, I would like to thank Mr. Petr Janeba for his valuable contribution during his time with SAVWIPL and wish him all the best in his future role."

Mr. Jan Bures, Board Member and Executive Director, Sales, Marketing & Digital, SAVWIPL, said- "Ashish and Nitin have consistently delivered impact with agility and customer-centric thinking. Their appointment is not just a leadership change; it signals a broader shift in how we are building resilient, future-ready teams from within India. We are confident that both Ashish and Nitin will bring renewed energy and direction to the journeys of Skoda and Volkswagen."

The brand claims that this leadership change aligns with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's ongoing transformation efforts and underscores its commitment to nurturing local talent, fostering cross-brand synergies, and building a strong foundation for the Group's continued success in India.