MG Windsor Pro (Curvv EV Rival) to Get Larger 52.9 kWh Battery Pack

JSW MG Motor India is all-set to launch the new MG Windsor Pro in the Indian market. In an all-new teaser, the company has highlighted that the car will be equipped with a new battery back, offering extended range for long drives.

Built on MG's Global Smart Electric Platform, renowned for its reliability, the MG Windsor PRO gets the powerful PMS Motor which is IP67 certified. The Windsor Pro comes with a new 52.9 kWh battery pack that promises impressive performance and range, while delivering 136 hp of power and 200 Nm torque.



The MG Windsor is India's best-selling EV since its launch, and the company claims that it combines a sedan's expanse with a SUV's versatility, making it a premium offering for discerning consumers who seek both value and class. Also, it claims that the MG Windsor Pro will feature new safety features like L2 ADAS and more tech features like Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Vehicle, enabling customers to utilise the vehicle beyond mobility usage. This tech allows the owner to power devices using the car's power. Meanwhile, the V2V can be used to share energy between compatible vehicles.

Apart from the battery pack, the MG Windsor Pro will also get a few revised elements on the inside. The previously leaked images suggest that the Windsor Pro has a new light coloured interior. This is in contrast with the black interior offered on the standard version of the vehicle.



Currently, the MG Windsor comes with a 38 kWh battery pack that gives it a total range of 332 kms in a single charge.