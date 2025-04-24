Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: 5 Special Cars Owned By 'Master Blaster'

Image for representation (Image Source- Instagram)
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar retired from the sport a few years ago. However, he continues to be one of the revered figures amongst the fans and the players alike, well-identified for his achievements and records. Because of these, he has been fondly given names like 'God of Cricket' and 'Master Blaster'. These achievements very well represent his talent, hard work, and passion for the games. Apart from his prowess in cricket, Sachin is also a car connoisseur with a distinct taste. He owns multiple special cars, and here we take a look at his garage.
Maruti 800The Maruti 800 was one of the most popular cars in the past. So much so that it was found in most garages of the country. Just like many Indians, Sachin Tendulkar's first car was the Maruti 800. Reports suggest he still owns one of these cars from the 80s, probably because of the sentimental value that it holds. Even though the car was popular back in time, it has become a rare commodity now.
Lamborghini Urus SLamborghini Urus S is not only a special vehicle in Master Blaster's garage, but it is also special for its creators. This model is the continuation of the first performance SUV created by the brand. It comes with a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine, which produces 657 hp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the wheels using a 8-speed automatic transmission.
Range Rover SV EditionSachin Tendulkar recently got a new Range Rover SV Edition. This SUV comes at a starting price of around Rs 2.36 crore. The luxurious vehicle comes with a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six cylinder hybrid petrol engine. This unit produces 394 hp of power and 550 Nm of peak torque. This unit comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Porsche 911 Turbo SThe former cricketer also owns a Porsche 911 Turbo. The performance-oriented car has a black-paint scheme and grey alloy wheels. In the Indian market, it is sold at around Rs 3.13 crore and comes with a 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine pushing out 572 hp of power. This power can be used to launch the car from 0 to 96 kmph in 2.2 seconds.
BMW 7 SeriesThe God of Cricket also owns a BMW 7 Series, specifically, the 740 Li, which has a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It is one of the oldest cars in his collection and is a fine example of German engineering.
