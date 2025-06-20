Watch: Comedian Rohan Joshi Explains Why Sachin Tendulkar Should Not Be Reddit's Brand Ambassador

As Reddit announced cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador, comedian Rohan Joshi shared his thoughts in a now-viral Instagram reel. In the clip, Joshi called out Reddit's decision, saying that Sachin Tendulkar is a legend and deserves all the love, but he is the wrong pick for the social media platform. "He is an icon, obviously one of the greatest people to have ever played the game of cricket and one of the greatest Indian sporting legends of all time. But, l am sorry he can not be the brand ambassador for Reddit for one very simple scientific reason," Joshi said in the viral Instagram video.

"It's straightforward. Sachin Tendulkar played 664 international matches over his 24-year career. I'm not even counting his first-class matches," he added, noting that Sachin spent almost 200 days a year outdoors, "touching grass". According to the comedian, Redditors are known for staying indoors. So, someone as active as Sachin Tendulkar is the complete opposite. "Sorry. No one who has gone outside and touched that much grass is allowed to endorse Reddit. It is just antithetical to its values," Rohan Joshi concluded.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2 million views. Reacting to the post, one user jokingly wrote, "I Completely agree with you hence I think the best candidate for this position who meets all the requirements is Rohan Joshi, my vote is with him."

"I really think u should be the brand ambassador of reddit, only influencer who deserves this," commented another.

"Hahahahah this is absolutely true , i vote for tanmay for brand ambassador of reddit," quipped a third user.

"This position is only fit for Mr. Rohan Joshi, voting for you immediately," one user wrote.

"he's making a scientific and sensible point guys," said another.

Sachin Tendulkar named Reddit's brand ambassador

Sachin Tendulkar was announced as Reddit's brand ambassador on Wednesday. Talking about joining hands with Reddit, the legendary cricketer said, "For me, cricket has always been about that pure connection with people, on and off the field. In getting to know Reddit, what stands out is the sheer passion that brings its communities together. I'm especially looking forward to discovering conversations on r/IndiaCricket and r/IndianSports."

"It's a unique platform where people truly share what they love. This association gives me an opportunity to connect with fans in new ways and celebrate our shared love for sports," he added.