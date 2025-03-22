"My Next Sport": Satya Nadella As Sachin Tendulkar Plays 'Crennis' With Bill Gates

A day after cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates played 'crennis', tech billionaire Satya Nadella has shown interest in playing with them, saying he has "found his next sport". The Microsoft CEO, reacting to a video posted by Mr Tendulkar said, "I look forward to trying my hand at Crennis with you both".

Crennis is a sport that includes a 'little bit of cricket and a little bit of tennis'.

Looks like I found my next sport! I look forward to trying my hand at Crennis with you both @sachin_rt @BillGates 😊 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 22, 2025

In the video posted by the cricket icon, he can be seen meeting Mr Gates on a tennis court. The American businessman and philanthropist was surprised by the way Mr Tendulkar was holding the tennis racquet.

"I though we were playing tennis?" Mr Gates said.

To this, Mr Tendulkar replied: "I said crennis".

"Sport teaches us teamwork, life demands the same. Crennis was fun, but the real action is brewing with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation & Gates Foundation," Mr Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

Sport teaches us teamwork, life demands the same. Crennis was fun, but the real action is brewing with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation & Gates Foundation. pic.twitter.com/Khrf6pCbUu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 21, 2025

Mr Gates also posted a video on social media platform Instagram in which he relished a 'Vada Pav' (Mumbai's famous snack) with the cricketer. The two can be seen sitting on a bench and eating. The clip ends with the caption "Serving soon".

"A snack break before we get to work," the Microsoft CEO captioned the video.

Reflecting on his visit to India, Mr Gates wrote in his blog, "I came away with new ideas because India is full of smart, ambitious people tackling some of the world's hardest problems in creative ways.