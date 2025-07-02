Royal Enfield Records 22 Percent YoY Growth In June'25 With 89,540 Units Sold

Royal Enfield has released its June 2025 sales report, which reflects the brand's positive growth in the period. Royal Enfield posted monthly sales of 89,540 motorcycles in June 2025, up 22% from the same month last year. The company exported 12,583 motorcycles during the month, up 79% as compared to 7,024 during the same period last year.

Speaking about the performance for June 2025, B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said, "We saw strong double-digit growth in June, reflecting the steady momentum we have built across markets. Our motorcycles continued to perform well, not just in India but in several key global markets, driven by a growing community of riders who resonate with our brand and purpose. We are confident of the growth momentum and are looking forward to building on this growth with a sharp focus on innovation, quality, and delivering a pure motorcycling experience."

Category June YTD 2025 2024 Growth 2025–26 2024–25 Growth Domestic 76,957 66,117 16% 2,28,779 2,04,686 12% Exports 12,583 7,024 79% 36,749 22,221 65% Total 89,540 73,141 22% 2,65,528 2,26,907 17%

Apart from manufacturing motorcycles, the brand also flagged off the 21st edition of Himalayan Odyssey on June 30, 2025. Spanning 2,600 km over 18 days, the expedition takes 77 riders through Ladakh, Spiti, and Zanskar, including Umling La- the world's highest motorable pass. Backed by robust logistical and medical support, the ride is a celebration of adventure, endurance, and responsible exploration.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey

Also Read: Hero Vida VX2 Launched At Rs 59,490 With 92km Range: Full Deets

Royal Enfield introduced its Conscious Collection under the brand's Green Pursuit initiative, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and pure motorcycling. The brand claims that this new line of Royal Enfield Apparel is thoughtfully crafted using recycled materials, Himalayan grass fibre, organic cotton, and natural dyes.