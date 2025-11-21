Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange Special Edition Launched At Rs 2.18 Lakh

Royal Enfield has expanded the line of Meteor 350 motorcycles with the launch of a special edition version called "Sundowner Orange". The bike has been launched at the ongoing Motoverse 2025 in Goa for Rs 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom). With this price tag, it is Rs 27,649 more expensive than the standard version of the motorcycle sold in the country. For the consumers who wish to own the motorcycle, the bookings start on 22 November 2025.

Starting with the design, the Special Edition motorcycle gets a unique paint scheme. Meanwhile, the standard version of the motorcycle gets paint scheme options like Fireball Orange, Fireball Grey, Stellar Matt Grey, Stellar Marine Blue, Aurora Retro Green, Aurora Red, and Supernova Black, depending on the variant.

Unlike the base variant, it comes factory-fitted with cruiser elements like a touring seat, flyscreen, passenger backrest, and Tripper navigation pod. The list of features also includes, it gets aluminium tubeless spoke wheels, slip-and-assist clutch, adjustable levers, LED headlamps, and a USB Type-C fast charging port.

Apart from the aforementioned upgrades, the Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange gets the same 349 cc, single-cylinder engine, which produces 20.2 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The chassis, suspension, and braking setup remain unchanged.