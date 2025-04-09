Advertisement

Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced For Mumbai, Delhi; Check Date

Royal Enfield's Hunterhood festival is being organised in Delhi and Mumbai.

Royal Enfield Hunterhood festival
Royal Enfield, the manufacturer known for its neo-retro bikes, has announced a street culture festival, Hunterhood, for Delhi and Mumbai. The festival is set to take place in the Richardson & Cruddas Complex, Mumbai, and DLF Avenue, Saket, Delhi, on April 26. It promises to offer a mix of skateboarding, dance, music, art, and streetwear.

HunterHood Festival is inspired by the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which, according to the brand, is a motorcycle crafted for urban explorers and new-age riders. The manufacturer further claims that the Hunter 350 "blends agility, style, and fun with Royal Enfield's DNA. With its cool styling, torquey performance, and modern-retro charm." 

What To Expect
  • Live Music and DJ Sets: Featuring breakthrough artists from the local scene.
  • Street Art Takeovers: These are Interactive installations you can step into or leave your tag on.
  • Indie Streetwear Pop-ups: Bold, original creations from indie streetwear labels.
  • Skating, Dance, and Freestyle Showcases: High-energy performances from local talents.
  • Stories from the Streets: Hear from people who live the culture every day.
