Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced For Mumbai, Delhi; Check Date

Royal Enfield Hunterhood festival
Royal Enfield, the manufacturer known for its neo-retro bikes, has announced a street culture festival, Hunterhood, for Delhi and Mumbai. The festival is set to take place in the Richardson & Cruddas Complex, Mumbai, and DLF Avenue, Saket, Delhi, on April 26. It promises to offer a mix of skateboarding, dance, music, art, and streetwear.
HunterHood Festival is inspired by the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which, according to the brand, is a motorcycle crafted for urban explorers and new-age riders. The manufacturer further claims that the Hunter 350 "blends agility, style, and fun with Royal Enfield's DNA. With its cool styling, torquey performance, and modern-retro charm."
Also Read: KTM 390 SMC R Snapped Testing In India; Here's What To Expect
What To Expect
HunterHood Festival is inspired by the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which, according to the brand, is a motorcycle crafted for urban explorers and new-age riders. The manufacturer further claims that the Hunter 350 "blends agility, style, and fun with Royal Enfield's DNA. With its cool styling, torquey performance, and modern-retro charm."
Also Read: KTM 390 SMC R Snapped Testing In India; Here's What To Expect
What To Expect
- Live Music and DJ Sets: Featuring breakthrough artists from the local scene.
- Street Art Takeovers: These are Interactive installations you can step into or leave your tag on.
- Indie Streetwear Pop-ups: Bold, original creations from indie streetwear labels.
- Skating, Dance, and Freestyle Showcases: High-energy performances from local talents.
- Stories from the Streets: Hear from people who live the culture every day.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world