Royal Enfield 350cc Bikes To Be Sold On Flipkart During Big Billion Days Sale

Royal Enfield has announced its partnership with Flipkart. The announcement comes from the manufacturer's parent company, Eicher Motors Ltd., ahead of the Big Billion Days Sale. Under the collaboration, Royal Enfield's 350 cc model range will be available on the e-commerce website starting from September 22. It is to be noted that this is also the day when the GST price cuts take effect.

This means that during the Big Billion Days Sale, customers will have access to Royal Enfield bikes on Flipkart. This will be the first occasion that Royal Enfield offers its motorcycles online, with the company planning to sell models like the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, and the new Meteor 350 via Flipkart.

Customers located in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai will have the ability to place orders and even buy the models using various flexible payment options along with full GST benefits.

"At Royal Enfield, our mission has always been to make the pure motorcycling experience accessible to more riders. Partnering with Flipkart allows us to meet today's digital-first customers where they are, requiring a simple, convenient way to explore and purchase their motorcycles online," said B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd., & CEO - Royal Enfield.

"Currently available in five cities, and more coming soon, we are providing flexibility & convenience in the purchase journey, while ensuring the final handover through our authorised dealer partners keeps the experience personal, seamless, and true to Royal Enfield," he added.