Riding 2-Wheeler In Summer? Safety Tips You Can't Ignore

New Delhi: The peak summer across the country has arrived with temperatures soaring over 40 degrees in certain parts. If you are a scooterist or a motorcyclist, it's important to keep yourself and your vehicle safe in the heat. Here are a few tips one can follow to minimise the effect of heat:Hydration is key for the rider. Often, riding in peak summers can lead to loss of water content in the body. The rider may carry a hydration bag for easy access to fluids. It's also advisable to rejuvenate with coconut water, sugarcane juice or ORS in a timely manner.Generally, the heat increases during the day, often turning unbearable. It's important to choose the correct time of travel by two-wheeler, if possible, thereby avoiding the harsh sun. Starting early morning can be pleasant and taking a break by noon is advisable. Again, one may choose to ride in the evening, once the heat is on the decline.The heat in the surroundings may not have a direct impact on your two-wheeler, however, it is suggested to keep an eye on a few consumables in your vehicle. Firstly, the tyre threads and air pressure. In general, air expands on hearing, thereby occupying more volume. Keep checking the air pressure in your tyres. Secondly, it's also important to monitor the coolant levels, engine oil, brake fluids, and cable health during the summer.Safety is paramount and one should never compromise protective gears. A range of riding gears from different brands are available which are suited for summers. The rider may choose mesh-type jackets, allowing air passage and ventilation. Similarly, gloves and riding boots better equipped for summer usage should be worn. Quick dry base layers help keep the skin dry.Don't push your limits. If health resists riding in the heat, take a break, and allow the body to cool down. Keep an eye on the signs of fatigue, muscle cramps, blurred vision or dizziness. If you are riding long distances, follow a proper diet. It's advisable to refrain from oily, greasy or unhealthy food, which may cause discomfort.