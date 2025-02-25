Revolt RV BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launched With 150 km Range

Revolt RV BlazeX comes with 3.24 kWh battery pack
Revolt Motors has expanded its range of electric bikes in the Indian market with the launch of the RV BlazeX. The new EV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Sharing some of its parts with the entry-level RV1, the new electric motorcycle comes with a more powerful electric motor which receives its power from the same battery pack used on the RV1+.
It is to be noted that the brand has started taking bookings for the motorcycle. The consumers who uses to book the bike can do so by paying a token amount of Rs 499 with the deliveries scheduled to begin from March 1.
Appearance wise, the RV BlazeX has some similarities with to the RV1. This can be seen in the form of the round headlamp and a rather muscular panel in the place of the fuel tank with shrouds. This is complemented by a single-piece seat and the grab rail on the rear end. The design is complemented by two paint scheme options i.e., Sterling Silver Black and Eclipse Red Black.
To make the RV BlazeX attractive for the consumers, the brand offers a host of features on the bike including elements like six-inch LCD screen, three ride modes, reverse mode, regenerative braking, and app connectivity features such as GPS and geofencing.
In terms of mechanics, the motorcycle features a similar telescopic fork arrangement at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back. The braking system consists of 240 mm discs both at the front and back, mirroring the configuration found on the RV1.
The BlazeX also shares the same seat height of 790 mm with the RV1, it has a wheelbase of 1350 mm, and ground clearance of 80 mm as the RV1. However, the BlazeX is slightly heavier, with a weight of 113 kg, which is 3 kg more than the RV1.
The BlazeX comes with a 3.24 kWh battery that powers a stronger 4.1 kW electric motor, as compared to the RV1's 2.8 kW motor. The power output of the motorcycle is 5.49 bhp and 45 Nm of torque. The battery pack is said to provide a range of 150 km for the motorcycle, which is 10 km less than what the RV1 offers.
