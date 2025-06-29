Renault Triber Facelift Spotted Testing Again, Hints At Newly Designed Front

Renault is preparing to broaden its vehicle lineup in India, with plans to introduce updated versions of the Duster and the Bigster. As per recent reports, the company is expected to launch petrol-powered variants first, followed by hybrid models of both SUVs within a year of their debut. Apart from these, Renault is also planning to roll out the Triber facelift soon. Recently, the test mule of the Renault Triber facelift has been spotted in Chennai. Though the test vehicle was fully camouflaged, it does hint at the exterior design, with a newly designed front.

The test mule previously spotted mostly highlighted the rear section of the Triber facelift, with square-shaped rear lights. However, this time, the test vehicle has exposed the front fascia of the upcoming update of the Triber. The test mule suggests that the Triber facelift will get a newly designed front fascia with a newly designed grille that gets horizontal racks outlined by a black cladding, along with this, it will also get revised headlamps integrated with LED DRLs. The test mule also indicates that the Triber facelift will get circular fog lamps and horizontally placed air dams.

Renault Triber facelift rear

On the inside, Renault is expected to bring some updated tech like a larger infotainment screen and a newly designed dashboard. However, it will continue with the 7-seater configuration. More details of the Triber facelift's interior will be confirmed as the launch date gets closer.

Renault has not yet specified any details about the Triber facelift. However, it is expected to retain the powertrain as offered in the current models on sale. It is likely to get a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine, mated with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. Also, the brand is expected to carry forward the retrofitted CNG engine options with the Triber facelift as well.