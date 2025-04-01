Renault To Acquire Nissan's Stake In India Joint Venture

Image For Representation
Renault Group is set to take full control of manufacturing operations in India under its joint venture (JV) with Japanese automaker Nissan. In other words, the French automaker will have complete ownership of the joint venture's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. It is to be noted that even after this, both brands will continue to serve in the Indian market under their brand name. Furthermore, Nissan will continue to use the manufacturing facility under the JV.
Renault Group will assume 100 percent control of Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) after acquiring the 51 per cent stake currently held by Nissan. This marks a significant step in Renault's international expansion strategy.
Also Read: YouTuber Mridul Tiwari's Lamborghini Huracan Crashes In Noida; Driver Arrested
Acquiring complete ownership of RNAIPL will require an investment of approximately €200 million (Rs 1,850 crore). In spite of this significant investment, the Renault Group is optimistic about generating a free cash flow of around €2 billion (Rs 18,507 crore) by 2025. The company has already pinpointed strategies to manage the increased costs expected in 2025.
Meanwhile, Nissan is set to introduce a new C-segment SUV utilizing the platform of the upcoming Renault Duster and a B-segment 7-seater MPV based on the same platform as the Renault Triber. Even after Renault acquires full ownership, these vehicles will be produced by RNAIPL. Nissan will also keep using the RNAIPL facility to manufacture vehicles intended for export markets.
Renault also gained from its complete acquisition of RNAIPL, enabling the brand to broaden its global operations. RNAIPL functions through its plant in Chennai, which currently supports vehicles built on the CMF-A and CMF-A+ platforms. The CMF-B platform is set to launch next year, giving rise to four new models from the Renault-Nissan alliance.
Renault Group will assume 100 percent control of Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) after acquiring the 51 per cent stake currently held by Nissan. This marks a significant step in Renault's international expansion strategy.
Also Read: YouTuber Mridul Tiwari's Lamborghini Huracan Crashes In Noida; Driver Arrested
Acquiring complete ownership of RNAIPL will require an investment of approximately €200 million (Rs 1,850 crore). In spite of this significant investment, the Renault Group is optimistic about generating a free cash flow of around €2 billion (Rs 18,507 crore) by 2025. The company has already pinpointed strategies to manage the increased costs expected in 2025.
Meanwhile, Nissan is set to introduce a new C-segment SUV utilizing the platform of the upcoming Renault Duster and a B-segment 7-seater MPV based on the same platform as the Renault Triber. Even after Renault acquires full ownership, these vehicles will be produced by RNAIPL. Nissan will also keep using the RNAIPL facility to manufacture vehicles intended for export markets.
Renault also gained from its complete acquisition of RNAIPL, enabling the brand to broaden its global operations. RNAIPL functions through its plant in Chennai, which currently supports vehicles built on the CMF-A and CMF-A+ platforms. The CMF-B platform is set to launch next year, giving rise to four new models from the Renault-Nissan alliance.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world