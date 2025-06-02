Renault India Announces Discovery Days Benefits, Offers Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 40,000

Renault India, wholly owned French carmaker Renault Group, today announced the launch of Renault Discovery Days, a nationwide campaign running from June 6 to June 16, 2025. Under the initiative, Renault India is inviting customers to visit Renault showrooms across the country and discover its range of vehicles, now available with retrofit CNG options, along with exciting offers.

The brand claims that the Renault Discovery Days will turn showrooms into vibrant hubs of activity over two consecutive weekends, with thematic carnivals, immersive consumer events, and engaging experiences designed to connect with automotive enthusiasts, families, and first-time buyers alike.

Further, the brand explains that during this limited-time celebration, Renault is rolling out special offers on the popular RXT, RXT+ and RXZ variants, which include- attractive NRFSI 0% rate of interest across the entire Renault line-up, 50% waiver on NRFSI processing fees, exchange benefits up to Rs 40,000 and an additional loyalty and segment benefits for existing Renault customers and those upgrading within the Renault family.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Renault India said, "We're thrilled to introduce Renault Discovery Days to the Indian market, a campaign that drives product discovery, unmatched consumer offers, and experiential showroom interactions. Through this initiative, we aim to reignite the passion for Renault, showcasing the innovation in our range and rewarding the loyalty of our customers with tangible, meaningful benefits. Whether you're drawn to our stylish city hatchbacks, our adventure-ready SUVs, or our eco-friendly retrofit CNG options, we are there to extend an exceptional Renault experience to our consumers."

Renault India claims that its wide selection of vehicles is engineered for India's dynamic roads, combining smart design, fuel efficiency, and advanced features. Also, Customers can book their test drives, explore exclusive offers, and make the most of the Discovery Days benefits before June 16.