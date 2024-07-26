Renault Duster Launched In Turkey At Rs 32 Lakh, On Its Way To India Soon

While the new-gen Renault Duster is reserved for the Indian market and is highly awaited, the SUV has just gone on sale in Turkey. The Duster is on sale in a few more international markets but with the Dacia badge. The Turkish avatar of the Duster gives a more significant picture of what the Renault-badged Duster will look like when it reaches our shores. The SUV is launched in Turkey at a starting price of 1,249,000 Turkish liras which is approximately Rs 32 lakh. These prices top out at 1,580,000 liras (Rs 40 lakh).

2024 Renault Duster: Design & Dimensions

In comparison to the Dacia Duster, Renault's iteration wears a bold Renault moniker on the front grille. Unlike the trapezoidal logo seen on the Kwid in India, it is a spaced-out "RENAULT" lettering scheme. The new Duster will be 4.3 meters long with a wheelbase of 2.66 meters. Furthermore, it will have a ground clearance of 217 mm. The new theme for the design is more boxy, upright, and sharp. It gives the Duster its traditional silhouette with a sense of evolution.

2024 Renault Duster: Variants & Features

The interior is more modern than the first-gen Duster that was on sale in our market. As regards for Turkish market, it retails in two variants - Evolution and Techno. The former is equipped with 17-inch rims, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and a 7-inch instrument cluster. While it does come with automatic braking, it uses drum brakes at the rear. The safety kit further includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and rear parking camera.

Move to the expensive Techno pack, it gets you all-4 disc brakes with modern tech like wireless charging, automatic climate control, fog lamps, auto headlamps, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-parking camera, and even a heated steering wheel. However, some of it is optional, and you cannot wish to opt for these features on the Evolution variant.

2024 Renault Duster: Specs

Talking of powertrain choices, there are three of them on offer. Firstly, it gets a 1.0L 3-pot motor that can run on both petrol and propane, belts out 100 Hp, and comes mated to a 6-speed stick shifter. Secondly, there is the E-Tech setup, utilising a 1.6L petrol engine and an electric motor to generate a combined power output of 145 Hp. Last but not least, a 1.2L turbo-petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid is also on offer with AWD layout. It comes exclusively with a 6-speed MT.

2024 Renault Duster India Launch Date

In the Indian market, the SUV is slated to go on sale in our market by next year only. That said, the carmaker has been tight-lipped about the launch date. In all likelihood, it will be offered with a 1.6L hybrid powerplant and a 1.2L turbo-petrol with AWD layout.