Renault Car Prices To Increase By Up To 2 Percent From April 2025

Renault Kwid is the most affordable model of the brand in India
Renault India has announced plans to increase the prices of its model lineup by up to 2 percent from April 2025. As per the brand, this will not be a uniform hike and the changes in the prices will vary depending on the model and variant. The announcement from the French automaker comes at a time when multiple brands have already announced a hike for their vehicles in the Indian market. The decision to implement a price hike has been taken because of increasing input costs.
This is the brand's first price hike in the Indian market in over two years. Before this, the brand implemented a price hike back in February 2023. The change in prices will have an impact on models like Triber, Kiger and Kwid sold in the country.
It is worth mentioning that the Triber is one of the most affordable MPVs sold in the Indian market and comes at a starting price of Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It also offers the option of a CNG powertrain. Meanwhile, Kiger represents the brand in the SUV segment and comes at a starting price of Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets the option of a turbo petrol engine. The third model of the brand in the country is Kwid which is the smallest and most affordable in the lineup with a starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Before Renault, multiple major automakers in the country like Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki have announced price hikes for their vehicles. All of these brands cited increasing input costs as a reason for the upcoming change in prices to be implemented in April 2025. At the same time, some reports suggest that Mercedes-Benz is also going to announce a price hike in the country soon.
