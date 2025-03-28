Rapido Expands 'Pink Mobility' Initiative; To Create Fleet Of Over 2 Lakh Women Captains

Rapido will create a fleet of over 2 lakh women captains
Rapido, a ride-sharing platform operating in India, has announced an expansion of its "Pink Mobility" initiative nationwide. With this program, they aim to create earning opportunities for women. The platform also envisions creating a sustainable fleet of over 2 lakh women captains nationwide. This plan will be carried out over the next three years. To achieve the goal, Rapido has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Azad Foundation and Sakha Consulting Wings.
The tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving Rapido, the Azad Foundation, and Sakha Consulting Wings is dedicated to equipping underprivileged women with professional driving skills, offering them job opportunities, and promoting economic empowerment within the transportation sector.
Through this collaboration, Rapido aims to create job openings for female drivers on the platform, ensuring they can achieve a stable monthly income of up to Rs 25,000, which supports long-term financial security.
The initiative also assists trained female drivers by facilitating vehicle acquisition, handling registrations, providing mentorship and safety training, and conducting awareness workshops.
Additionally, there will be cooperation with policymakers to tackle the systemic issues encountered by women drivers through combined efforts with the Azad Foundation and Sakha.
Shravya Reddy, Chief of Staff, Rapido, shared, "We are deeply grateful to the esteemed panellists and guests who joined us today, sharing invaluable insights on breaking barriers, advancing women's empowerment in mobility, and fostering financial independence. Empowering women is central to Rapido's mission, and the nationwide expansion of our Pink Mobility initiative reflects our commitment to creating a more inclusive mobility ecosystem. These discussions are critical to driving meaningful change for women in the workforce."
She added, "We deeply appreciate the invaluable support from state governments, policymakers, and our partners, who have enabled this growth. Above all, we are inspired by our incredible female captains whose resilience and dedication drive this initiative. Through our collaboration with Azad Foundation and Sakha, we are dedicated to offering women meaningful employment opportunities and equipping them with the resources they need to succeed. We look forward to expanding access to employment and financial independence for thousands of women across India."
