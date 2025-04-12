Punjab Rally Sprint 2025 Sets New Standard for Motorsports In The Region

Punjab witnessed a motorsport spectacle like never before as the Punjab Rally Sprint 2025, held at AIPL DreamCity in Ludhiana on April 5th and 6th, showcased a new definition of the racing scene in the state. Organized by The Full Throttle Nation (FTN), the event drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 9,000 attendees, making it one of the largest motorsport gatherings Punjab has ever seen.

With key support from Indian Oil, IJM Toyota, Michelin Toyota, Radio Mirchi, and Gaana, the event was a vibrant celebration of speed and automotive passion. Across two adrenaline-fueled days, the rally featured 350+ Motocross runs spread across 11 competitive categories and 180+ Rally Sprint runs covering 15 diverse segments, highlighting the depth of talent and growing interest in motorsports in the region.

The venue featured a fully customized track designed to challenge and add to the thrill for both participants and spectators. "This event marks a defining moment for motorsports in Punjab," said Gagan Matharu, Founder of The Full Throttle Nation."

He added, "We've created a platform that unites people through racing, and this is just the beginning. The energy on the ground was electric, as professional and amateur racers alike showcased their skills in a well-organized and inclusive environment. The event not only highlighted the region's appetite for motorsport but also proved that Punjab is ready to embrace racing as a serious cultural movement."

With the success of Punjab Rally Sprint 2025, The Full Throttle Nation has managed to position itself as one of the pioneering forces in India's motorsports ecosystem. Their mission to cultivate racing talent and build a strong community around it is gaining serious traction.