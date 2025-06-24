Hot Wheels Launches 'F1 The Movie' Inspired Race Car Scale Model

Ahead of the global theatrical release of the much-anticipated Formula 1-themed film starring Brad Pitt, Hot Wheels has unveiled a collector's dream - a limited-edition 1:64 scale die-cast car inspired by the fictional APXGP team featured in the movie. The special edition miniature is based on the car driven by Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, in 'F1 The Movie', and will go on sale on June 24 and the film hits international theatres on June 25, 2025. Finished in an authentic black and gold livery with Hayes' racing number seven, the die-cast model mirrors the sleek design of the APXGP Formula 1 car from the movie. It includes a moulded driver's helmet, three sets of official Pirelli tyres, a tyre storage rack, and comes encased in a collector-grade 'Kar Keepers' clamshell case for display.

This release continues Hot Wheels' growing involvement with Formula 1 following last year's multi-year licensing agreement with the sport. Two previous product pre-orders under this partnership sold out rapidly, underscoring the strong demand from both collectors and motorsport fans. Priced at 30 pounds or Rs. 3,500, the APXGP scale model offers something for motorsport enthusiasts, pop culture aficionados, and collectors alike.

F1 The Movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a once-promising F1 talent of the 1990s whose career was derailed by a devastating crash. Decades later, he's called back to the grid by his former teammate-turned-team owner Ruben Cervantes (played by Javier Bardem), to help rescue the struggling APXGP team. Hayes is paired with rising star Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) as he seeks redemption, battles inner demons, and races for legacy in a sport where even teammates are rivals.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), the upcoming Apple Original Films production is backed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Plan B Entertainment, and seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton through his Dawn Apollo Films banner. The film was produced in collaboration with Formula 1 itself.