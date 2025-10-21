Porsche Files Patent For New W12 Engine; Here's What To Expect

Bentley discontinued its W12 engine in July 2024, signaling its exit from future production models. Surprisingly, Porsche, also part of the VW Group, is developing a new W12 engine. Though the design patent was filed last year, detailed images have only recently surfaced on public platforms. This move suggests Porsche's continued interest in high-performance multi-cylinder engines, potentially for future models.

Porsche's new W12 engine design looks more like the shape of the letter 'W' than the older VR6 unit, which had four separate sets of cylinders. The patent doesn't explain much and uses complex terms, but the main idea is that this new design could reduce friction and fit better into cars, making it more compact and efficient for future use.

Porsche W12 engine patent

The brand describes that "the air plenum is arranged on the upper side, in particular largely covering it, such that air can flow from the air plenum into the intake channels from above, or can be sucked in directly in a straight line, thus without curvature, by a reciprocating piston of the internal combustion engine, which is arranged in the cylinder to perform a substantially upward and downward movement. The air chamber thus has an opening for flow connection with the intake port, which is oriented in the direction of the crankshaft."

According to media reports, the new engine design seems capable of fitting three turbochargers or superchargers. That's a big upgrade compared to Bentley's older twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12, which powered some of its top models. In its final version, that engine produced 740 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque.

As electric cars become more popular, engines like the W12 are beginning to feel old-fashioned, made not just for driving but to stand out. If Porsche introduces a new W-style engine, it won't just be about technology; it'll also show a strong cultural message about keeping powerful engines alive.