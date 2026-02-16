PM RAHAT Scheme Launched For Cashless Treatment Up To Rs 1.50 Lakh For Road Accident Victims

The government has introduced PM RAHAT (Road Accident Victim Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment), a nationwide initiative aimed at ensuring cashless medical care for road accident victims. The scheme is designed to remove financial barriers that often delay life-saving treatment, particularly during the "Golden Hour" - the crucial first hour after an accident when timely medical intervention can significantly improve survival chances.

PM RAHAT Scheme: Coverage and Benefits

Under PM RAHAT, eligible accident victims will receive cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for a period of seven days from the date of the incident. This benefit applies regardless of whether the accident occurs on a national highway, state road, or city street. For non-life-threatening cases, stabilisation treatment will be provided for up to 24 hours, while life-threatening situations may extend coverage to 48 hours, subject to verification through an integrated digital system.

PM RAHAT Scheme: Integration With Emergency Services

The scheme is linked to the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112. Victims, Good Samaritans (Rah-Veer), or bystanders can dial 112 to locate the nearest designated hospital and request ambulance assistance. This integration is expected to improve coordination between emergency responders, police, and hospitals, ensuring quicker access to medical facilities.

PM RAHAT Scheme: Hospital Reimbursement And Payment



Hospitals treating accident victims under PM RAHAT will be reimbursed through the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF). If the offending vehicle is insured, payments will be covered by contributions from general insurance companies. In cases involving uninsured vehicles or hit-and-run incidents, the government will bear the costs through budgetary allocations.

Approved claims will be processed and settled within 10 days by the State Health Agency. This mechanism provides financial assurance to hospitals, encouraging uninterrupted treatment without delays caused by payment concerns.