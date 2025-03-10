OPG Ferrato Electric Scooter Range Gets A Price Cut: Check New Prices

OPG Mobility, earlier known as Okaya EV has strategically reduced the price of the entire two-wheeler scooter range barring MotoFaast, Faast F3 under 'Ferrato' category. The price reduction aims at the company's belief in extending cost benefits obtained from suppliers to customers directly, as part of its vision to make electric mobility more affordable and accessible.

OPG Mobility has reduced the prices of the Ferrato Faast F4, Ferrato Faast F2F, 5 Ferrato Freedum LI, and other products under the Ferrato nomenclature. The prices of the Ferrato electric scooters now start from Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 1,54,999 (ex-showroom).

Mr. Anil Gupta, Chairman, OPG Mobility, commenting on this development, "OPG Mobility is not just committed to 'Make in India,' but to 'Make in India for the World.' Our strategic price revisions and the MTEKPOWER integration are powerful demonstrations of our dedication to domestic manufacturing and new-age innovation. By directly delivering cost benefits to our customers and providing comprehensive EV solutions, we are taking a step to propel India's economic growth and lead the global transition to a sustainable future."



Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of OPG Mobility, commented on this development, "As we embark on the second phase of our rebranding, OPG Mobility reaffirms its core belief: sustainable mobility solutions should be both affordable and accessible, without compromising innovation or quality. With the strategic inclusion of MTEKPOWER as a sub-brand, we are strengthening our position as a leader in battery technology and energy solutions. By strategically streamlining our supply chain and leveraging improved vendor rates, we're pleased to directly pass these cost savings on to our valued customers. This initiative not only enhances affordability but also serves as a key driver of India's 'Make in India' vision, boosting local manufacturing and contributing to national economic growth. We understand that our customers are at the heart of our success, and these price adjustments are a direct reflection of our commitment to delivering tangible end benefits."

He further adds, "Our promise remains to provide high-performance, safety, robust build quality with long-lasting, and technologically superior mobility solutions that empower customers and contribute to a cleaner, greener tomorrow. This is a crucial step in our evolution, demonstrating our dedication to both our customers and the sustainable future of India."