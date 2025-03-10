Hyundai March Discounts Extends To Rs 55,000 On Venue, Exter, And More

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced, 'Hyundai Super Delight March,' a sales promotion campaign aimed at boosting sales and encouraging prospective Hyundai customers. The offers on HMIL's range of vehicles are subjected to selected variants of Hyundai cars purchased between 1st - 31st March 2025.

During the offer announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said- "This March, we are thrilled to introduce exciting offers and rewards for our valued customers, celebrating the joy of owning a Hyundai vehicle. We believe in exceeding customer expectations by providing top-notch products with unparalleled value. Through these exclusive discounts and special rewards, we aim to empower everyone aspiring to own a Hyundai. We invite customers to drive home their favorite Hyundai car and take advantage of these exciting offers."

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue gets three engine options- a 1.2-liter NA petrol, a 1.5-liter turbo diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine option. The engines are capable of giving out peak power of 83 HP, 116 HP, and 120 HP, respectively.

Hyundai is offering discounts worth Rs 55,000 on the Venue on selected variants.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter comes with two engine options- the 1.2-liter petrol engine and the 1.2-liter petrol with CNG engine, capable of churning out 83 HP and 69 HP, respectively.

Hyundai is offering discounts worth Rs 35,000 on the Exter.



Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i10 gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine, capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 83 HP and 114.7 Nm, respectively.

The Hyundai i20 is available at a discount of Rs 50,000, under the March 2025 offers.

Hyundai i10 NIOS

The Hyundai i10 NIOS gets two engine variants, as an option- a 1.2-liter petrol and a 1.2-liter bi-fuel engine, capable of delivering 83 HP and 69 HP of power, respectively.

Hyundai has attached a discount worth Rs 53,000 on the i10 NIOS.