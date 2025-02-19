Ola Electric's VAHAN Data To Dip Temporarily, Sales To Remain Unaffected

Ola Electric is one of the biggest EV manufacturers in India
Ola Electric, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer is likely to see a dip in the VAHAN registrations in February 2025. This comes as the brand has announced that it is renegotiating its contract with vehicle registration agencies. This negotiation of terms is aimed at improving the efficiency of the registration process while simultaneously reducing the costs, as per the brand. However, during this period the actual sales will remain on track.
In a regulatory filing, Ola Electric Mobility has stated that its discussing renegotiation terms of agreement with Rosmerta Digital Private Limited and Shimnit India Private Limited as part of the sales overhaul. It is to be noted that the aforementioned organisations carry out the vehicle registrations for the EV manufacturer.
The filing stated, "As a result of these ongoing negotiations, the registration numbers for the month of February 2025, as reflected on the VAHAN portal, will be temporarily impacted, while there will be no change in sales." It added, "Our sales continue to be strong through February 2025 and the dip in registration will be streamlined in the next few weeks."
The company initially entered into an 'Agencies Agreement' with two firms to facilitate vehicle registration at their respective regional RTOs. The contract with Rosmerta Digital Services was established on December 16, 2021, while the agreement with Shimnit India was completed on December 27, 2021.
It is to be noted that Ola Electric works with a direct-to-consumer sales approach, which is different compared to the approach used by various other automakers that typically engage dealership networks for vehicle registrations. As a result, it depends on third-party agencies like Rosmerta and Shimnit India to manage the registration procedures.
