Oben Electric Secures Rs. 50 Crore In Extended Series A Round

Oben Electric, the Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle startup, has raised Rs. 50 crore in fresh capital as part of an extended Series A round concluded in May 2025. This follows the initial Rs. 50 crore raised in January this year, bringing the company's total Series A funding to Rs. 100 crore and overall funding to Rs. 200 crore. The latest round saw participation from a mix of new and existing investors, including Helios Holdings, the Sharda family office, the Kay family, and several other strategic backers. The continued investor interest underscores strong confidence in Oben Electric's product performance, financial metrics, and its emerging leadership in India's electric motorcycle segment.

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to accelerate its retail expansion to over 150 showrooms across 50+ cities by the end of FY26. A significant portion of the funds will also be directed towards fast-tracking development of its upcoming 'O100' platform, which will underpin a new range of electric motorcycles priced under Rs. 1 lakh - targeting the mass market segment. Additionally, Oben will scale up its manufacturing operations at its Bengaluru facility and invest further in strengthening its after-sales service infrastructure.

Following its initial Series A raise earlier this year, Oben Electric swiftly expanded its footprint to 37 outlets across 26 cities in 13 states, including key markets such as Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. This rapid expansion highlights both robust consumer demand and Oben's strong execution capability.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing for a Series B funding round aimed at raising $30 million later in 2025. The upcoming round will support Oben Electric's international foray and further scaling of its production and product portfolio.