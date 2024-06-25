2024 Nissan X-Trail SUV Teased; India Launch Soon

Nissan X-Trail to make its India debut next month

The Nissan X-trail has been spied testing a few times and now Nissan India has released a teaser, hinting at the launch of the X-Trail. The X-Trail was showcased in India in November 2022 and has been spied testing in India a few times now. Along with a teaser image, Nissan India has also released a teaser video, which hints at a few details of the SUV. The 'block your date' says that the X-Trail will be showcased on July 17, 2024 and we will be driving the SUV as well.

Nissan X-Trail India

The X-Trail will be the second SUV to go on sale from Nissan after the Magnite. It was actually on sale in India from 2005 to 2014, after which it was discontinued. Now, the SUV makes its comeback after eight years. The X-Trail is likely to get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, with a hybrid setup. We expect the SUV to get a CVT unit. Once launched, the X-Trail is likely to go up against the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

Nissan X-Trail

In all probability, Nissan India will bring the X-Trail as a CBU, which is likely to have an impact on its prices.