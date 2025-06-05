Nissan Installs Solar Electric System At Seven Dealerships As Part Of Its Green Initiative

Nissan Motor India has announced a series of green initiatives to mark World Environment Day. The dealers have installed grid-based solar electricity generation systems at seven of its dealerships across the country - Acuity Nissan (Baroda), Aarav Nissan (Mehsana), EVM Nissan (3 dealerships in Kerala), Dada Nissan (Jalandhar), and Roshan Nissan (Jaipur).

These installations power 100% of the workshop and showroom operations with excess energy redirected to the power grid for later use. The company claims that this initiative reduces dependency on conventional energy sources and exemplifies Nissan's move towards cleaner dealership operations.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "At Nissan, we are committed to sustainability, and our global environmental philosophy goes beyond short-term goals. It's a long-term dedication to a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive future. We are focused on reducing environmental impact and minimizing resource consumption. Every step we take is guided by our vision to drive sustainable mobility and protect the world for future generations."

Nissan will also conduct a tree-sapling plantation activity at all dealerships and workshops nationwide on 5th June. Customers will be invited over to plant a sapling each. Those saplings will be tagged with the customer's name and vehicle number, symbolising their contribution to a greener future. Participants will also receive a "Green Service Certificate" and seed packets to encourage more tree planting beyond the dealership premises. Additionally, Nissan has also reduced packaging plastic usage by 15%, reinforcing its broader commitment to responsible environmental practices.

Recently, Nissan Motor India introduced a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit for the New Nissan Magnite at an additional cost of INR 74,999/-. Designed for sustainability-aware and environment-conscious customers, the CNG kit offers a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels, delivering enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. In the first phase of the rollout, the retrofitment kit is available across seven states, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka.