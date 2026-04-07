Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Render Shows What The Compass Rival Could Look Like

Hyundai appears to be moving ahead with the next-generation Tucson for global markets, and fresh digital renders have now offered an early look at the SUV's possible design direction. The fourth-generation Tucson was once sold in India, but it was taken off the shelves in November 2025, likely due to limited demand in the premium SUV segment. With new render images now surfacing online, the upcoming model gives a clearer idea of how Hyundai may evolve the Tucson for its next chapter.

Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Render Hints At Design Details

The rendered fifth-generation Tucson points to a major styling overhaul. Compared to the current model's heavily sculpted surfaces and sharp detailing, the new version adopts a cleaner and more mature design language. The body panels look flatter and less busy, giving the SUV a more premium and contemporary road presence.

At the front, the render shows vertically arranged LED DRLs along with compact headlamps positioned lower on the fascia. A broad bumper design, flat bonnet and centrally placed Hyundai logo further add to its modern look. The silhouette also seems to match recent test mule sightings, especially in terms of proportions and stance.

Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson

Photo Credit: Korean car blog

From the side, the SUV gets pronounced wheel arches, large alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, black body cladding and redesigned dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. The alloy wheel pattern closely resembles what was seen on earlier prototypes. While the render suggests a gently sloping roofline, previously spotted test mules hinted at a flatter roof design.

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At the rear, the SUV is expected to feature a sharply angled rear windshield, roof spoiler and pixel-inspired tail lamp signature. The bumper also appears to use a layered design theme for added visual depth.

Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson: Interior Expected

On the inside, the next-gen Hyundai Tucson is likely to receive a substantial technology upgrade. One of the key additions could be Hyundai's centrally mounted Pleos display system, first showcased in 2025. This large screen is expected to integrate infotainment functions, vehicle settings and connected software features into a single interface.

Other likely updates include heated and ventilated seats, refreshed door trims and an electrically adjustable Boss Mode for rear-seat comfort. Hyundai may also shift the gear selector to the steering column, which could help create more storage and usable space in the centre console area.

Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson: Powertrain

As for mechanical details, the Hyundai Tucson may continue with broadly similar engine configurations in some markets, albeit in electrified form. For reference, the India-spec outgoing Tucson was offered with two 2.0-litre engine options. The petrol version generated 154 hp and 192 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel unit produced 184 hp and 416 Nm, coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission.