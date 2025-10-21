Next-Gen Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied- Here's What It Reveals

Bajaj Auto is preparing to introduce an evolved form of its Chetak electric scooter in the Indian market. This is a prominent update because this is the model that earned a prominent place for the two-wheeler manufacturer in the EV space. Until now, the brand has offered various iterations of the same electric scooter with segregated based on different battery pack options and features available.



Before any official announcement from the automaker, we got the first glimpse of the next generation of the electric scooter. The camouflage-covered test mule gives us a glimpse of what the future model will look like. To begin with, the model gets the same silhouette as the current model. However, there are certain elements that give it a fresh look.

The rear LED tail lights have been completely redesigned into a single unit that integrates brake lights and LED turn signals. The number plate holder has undergone minor revisions, and a rear tire hugger is now visible. A charging port located at the back may be concealed behind a flap or relocated to the front apron area.

Image Source- Rushlane

Due to the heavy use of camouflage, it's difficult to identify changes to the side body panels, though they appear to have been updated. The rear grab rail seems to remain unchanged, while the seat is noticeably flatter now. As for the front, the LED headlights and DRLs resemble those of the current model. The Chetak logo in the headlight housing has been replaced with the word "Chetak." The turn indicators that were situated on the apron have now been relocated to the handlebar area.



This version doesn't feature keyless ignition, nor is there a TFT display. Instead, it appears to have a newly shaped LCD instrument cluster that is not circular. The switchgear has also been updated. The stylish ORVM stalks are absent in this variant, and the unique single-sided suspension found in all Chetak models has been swapped for traditional twin telescopic forks at the front and rear twin shocks (not officially confirmed).



Regarding the powertrain, the upcoming Bajaj Chetak is anticipated to be equipped with either a 3 kWh or a 3.5 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 150 km on a single charge.