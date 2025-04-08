New Yamaha Aerox Rival Incoming? Honda PCX160 Design Patented

Honda PCX160 design patent
Honda has recently taken proactive measures to secure the rights to design various models in the country. The brand has patented multiple models, including models like NX125, CG160, SCR 124, and more. The latest to the list is the PCX160 maxi-scooter. Presently on sale in some South East Asian markets, the scooter can be a significant rival to models like Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 if launched in the Indian market. Additionally, it will be the brand's first scooter in the segment
Starting with the design, the Honda PCX160, like most maxi-scooters, comes with a significant size and a prominent road presence. With a sharp design, the apron of the scooter is dominated by the presence of LED headlights and a large windscreen. Additionally, it gets a step-up design for the seat, prominent lines on the body panel, and an upswept exhaust. The rear end of the scooter comes with a unique design for the taillight with an X element.
Also Read: 2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Lakh
To complement the design, the scooter gets a 157 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to produce 16 hp of power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. This unit is claimed to deliver a mileage of up to around 45 kmpl. Meanwhile, the suspension duties are taken care of by 31 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking is the responsibility of the 220 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum brake. The wheels are mounted 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheel.
Along with this, the Honda PCX160 comes equipped with an LCD screen that displays the necessary information. Furthermore, it gets features like a keyless ignition, single-channel ABS, USB-C charging socket, front storage, and 30-liter underseat storage.
