New Vida VX2 To Miss Out On Disc Brakes- Teaser Confirms

Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle manufacturing arm, Vida, has been consistently teasing its affordable electric scooter, VX2. The latest teaser released ahead of launch on July 1, 2025, shows the silhouette of the vehicle along with a few other details. One of these elements to focus on is that the upcoming model misses out on the disc brakes and will come equipped with drum brakes.



Before its launch, the Vida VX2 electric scooter was seen hidden in plain sight at a dealership, revealing some aspects of its design. Based on the photos, the electric scooter exhibits a design quite similar to the V2 range. These similarities can be noted in features like the headlight and tail lamp. Furthermore, the EV presents a curved shape that echoes the V2 series.

The previously observed Vida VX2 model had a TFT display that seemed relatively compact compared to those in the V2 lineup, which might be a part of the downgrade. Moreover, it came with physical buttons to scroll through the options visible on the screen. The switchgear on this electric vehicle seemed to have been borrowed from the V2. This model also incorporated a keyhole, indicating its emphasis on affordability.



It is anticipated that the Vida VX2 will offer various battery pack options to cater to different consumer preferences. However, specific details about the electric scooter have not yet been revealed. In addition to its specifications, the electric scooter is expected to be constructed on a new platform designed for creating budget-friendly vehicles.



The price of the upcoming model will only be revealed at the time of the launch. As previously mentioned, it is expected to be less expensive than the Vida V2 electric scooter, which starts at Rs 74,000 (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1,20,300 (ex-showroom).