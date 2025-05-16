New Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.02 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the Indian arm of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, has launched a new variant of its best-selling scooter - the Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition. This latest version aims to blend contemporary technology with stylish design elements, making the Access even more appealing. The headline feature of the new edition is a Bluetooth-enabled, full-colour 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster. The display offers a cleaner interface and better visibility thanks to its higher contrast, brighter visuals, and faster refresh rates. Riders will benefit from improved legibility in all lighting conditions, and the unit integrates smartphone connectivity via Suzuki's Ride Connect platform.

The new edition debuts a striking "Pearl Mat Aqua Silver" colour, adding to the Access's existing colour palette. The matte finish lends the scooter a modern, premium appeal, enhancing its presence in city traffic. The new colour joins four existing shades - Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, and Solid Ice Green.

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said: "The Suzuki Access has long been a trusted companion for urban riders. With this latest upgrade, we're introducing a fresh layer of modern functionality and visual appeal. The new colour TFT display and elegant colour option enhance the everyday riding experience while preserving the Access's core values of comfort, reliability, and efficiency."

The Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT Edition is now available at dealerships across India at an ex-showroom (Delhi) price of Rs. 1,01,900. With the addition of smart tech features and a refreshed colour scheme, the new variant is expected to strengthen the Access's position in the competitive 125cc scooter segment.