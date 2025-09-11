New Porsche 911 Turbo S Unveiled At IAA 2025

Porsche has revealed the new range-topping 911 at the IAA Mobility trade show in Munich- the new 2026 911 Turbo S, claimed to be the most powerful production 911 to date, has been revealed with an innovative twin-turbo powertrain and T-Hybrid technology. Available as a coupe and Cabriolet, the new generation Turbo S debuts with significantly improved performance, a more muscular design, refined aerodynamics, an optimized chassis, and more.
The new Porsche 911 Turbo S gets a newly developed, 3.6-litre twin-turbo flat-six high-performance T-Hybrid powertrain that develops a peak power of 701 hp, which is a 61-hp increase over the previous model, and 800 Nm of max torque. Using an 8-speed DCT system that delivers power to all the wheels, the Porsche 911 Turbo S sprints from 0-100kph in 2.5 seconds, 0-200kph in 8.4 seconds, and boasts a top speed of 322 kmph. Porsche disclosed that as part of the final development drives conducted in 2024, a lightly camouflaged new 911 Turbo S achieved a time of 7:03.92 minutes, which is 14 seconds quicker than its predecessor.
The new Porsche 911 Turbo S features improvements over the previous version with a new generation of tires that offer significantly improved dry handling, 325/30 ZR 21 rear tyres, making them 10 mm wider than those of the previous car. Dimensions for the front tires remain the same as before at 255/35 ZR 20. The standard Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system is fitted with new brake pads. Also, the rear rotors grow to a diameter of 410 mm, which is a 20-mm increase compared to the rear rotors of the previous 911 Turbo S.
The 911 Turbo S coupe is delivered as a two-seater as standard, but rear seats are optionally available at no additional charge. Meanwhile, the Cabriolet is only offered in a 2+2 seat configuration. Also, it has an adaptive 18-way Sport Seats Plus with memory function and "Turbo S" lettering on the headrests. The Turbo S-specific emblem on the seat surfaces and door panels reminds of the original 911 Turbo.
