New Honda Amaze Front Fascia Revealed In Teaser Image

Honda Cars India released the teaser of the new Amaze on Monday, which is expected to hit the market in the next few weeks. The teaser image shows the new front fascia of the sedan.

Honda Amaze debuted in India in 2013. The second generation of Amaze made its way in 2018. The Japanese carmaker is set to introduce the generation of Amaze by the end of 2024.

The official teaser image shows a new front-end design inspired by the Honda City. The LED headlights are new and have a twin, cuboidal shape. A chrome strip sticks out of the grille, much like the City. The grille design is expected to be different as well and may have similarities with the City e:HEV. The headlamp housing is also new.

There are strong creases on the bonnet and may offer a wider and upright stance than before. The fog lamps are also placed in housing, which have a more angular design. The ORMVs are finished in body-contrast black colour. While more details are awaited, the Honda Amaze will be less than 4 metres long. The engine option will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with the choice of manual and AMT gearbox.

Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India said, “The Honda Amaze has always been a special product for us and our customers in India. As a pioneer in premium styling for entry sedans, the Honda Amaze has always set the standard for design and sophistication in its segment. With the 3rd generation, we are excited to take this to the next level, offering our modern Indian customers an enhanced premium package like never before.”

The closest competitor of Honda Amaze is Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which is all due for an update. The new Dzire will be launched in India on November 11. Maruti Suzuki has opened pre-bookings for the upcoming fourth-gen Dzire, with a booking amount set at ₹ 11,000.