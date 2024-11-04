New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bookings Open: Get All The Details

Maruti Suzuki has opened pre-bookings for the upcoming fourth-gen Dzire, with a booking amount set at Rs 11,000. Interested buyers can book it through Maruti's official website or at their nearest Arena showroom. The Dzire, which has been on the market for over a decade, last saw a generation update in 2017. This time, it will feature extensive updates to the exterior, interior, powertrain options, and feature list-including a sunroof for the first time.

The Maruti Dzire began its journey in 2008, initially branded as the Swift Dzire. Over the years, it has offered various engine options, including diesel, CNG, and petrol. As India's best-selling sub-4m compact sedan, the Dzire has achieved cumulative sales of over 27 lakh units in 16 years.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Dzire's extraordinary journey since 2008 has made it India's favourite sedan, winning the trust of over 27 lakh customers. With the All-New Dzire, we have crafted something that's not just the best in its segment but goes beyond conventional expectations. Its modern design philosophy, superior comfort, and cutting-edge technology represent the perfect synthesis of what customers love about the Dzire and what they aspire to in a modern sedan. By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience."

The new Dzire is expected to receive the Swift's Z-series engine, a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder unit delivering 81 hp and 112 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options should include both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The Dzire will also offer a CNG option, like the Swift, though this variant may be introduced at a later stage.

The new-gen Dzire will renew its competition with the Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.